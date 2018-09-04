Our guest on the Morning Show Tuesday joined us all the way from Hawaii. After growing up in Southern Manitoba, Rosenort to be exact, Crystal Dohie, settled on the Big Island with her husband Glen in 1992 after some time with Youth With A Mission, also known as YWAM.

Let’s flash forward to now, and the book Crystal recently completed, Seeds for Spring, which is a tribute to her mother Lena Toews and her Grandmother Justina Unger.

The book is a literary reenactment of the oral history Crystal’s mom has shared about her mother Justina’s life on the Unger farm in the steppes of South Russia to Lena’s early years growing up in Gnadenthal.

And what about the title of the book, Seeds for Spring, what is the meaning behind it? In fact, Crystal told us, there are several.

We continued the conversation asking Crystal, even though Seeds for Spring is a literary reenactment, how the accuracy of her mom’s stories was important to reflect.

Crystal Dohie, the author of Seeds for Spring. She and her mother Lena stopped by our studios while she was in Southern Manitoba for one of her annual trips home to visit family. Thank you for taking the time to visit us, too.

If you would like to buy Crystal’s book, click here.