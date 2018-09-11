Details
After two months of painting, a 2,200 hundred square foot mural in Morris is finally complete, and the community gathered at the local Bigway store Friday morning for the unveiling. Morris based artist Sarah Collard created the colourful depiction of themes related to the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition.

Reporter Candace Derksen was there when the tarps came down, and spoke with Sarah.

 

 

Artist Sarah Collard telling us about her 2,200 square foot mural no on display on the north side of the Morris Bigway store on Highway 75. You can check out a video of the unveiling, below.

 

