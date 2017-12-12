Pembina Valley Physiotherapy is holding an open house Wednesday, December 13th at its Altona location at 5th Avenue Northeast from 630pm to 830pm, with the official ribbon cutting at 7pm.

Physiotherapists Matt Giesbrecht and Stacey Braun, a relatively new arrival to the practice, joined us this morning to talk about the practice, its renovated space and the open house this week.

Physiotherapists Matt Giesbrecht and Stacey Braun, whom you can meet Wednesday night starting at 630pm during the Pembina Valley Physiotherapy Altona Office Open House.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 7pm, and refreshments available until 830pm.