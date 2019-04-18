This is CFAM Radio 950 Student Reporter Oscar Graham's next article. It is a wrap up of a recent career expo held at Rosenort School. Enjoy!

Are you unsure of the career you want to have ? Do you know what education you need to have in order to pursue your dream job? On Thursday April 11th, Manitoba Career Prospects, Red River Technical Vocational Area and Rosenort Students interacting with Local Employers and Post- Secondary Institutions School teamed up to host an Opening Doors Career Info Expo at Rosenort School to answer these questions. Schools that participated were Rosenort School, Morris School, École Reg. St.Jean Baptiste and Lowe Farm School.



In total their were 38 different exhibitors that included Post-Secondary Intuitions and Local businesses. Some of the exhibitor's that attended were University of Manitoba, Booth University College, Apprenticeship Manitoba and Midland Manufacturing.



The goal of the event was to help students and parents think about the connections between the education experience and future careers that they might have later on. The exhibitors wanted students to be aware of innovation and opportunities that exist around their communities and they wanted to be able to showcase their innovation and success that they have.

The event received very positive feedback from students and exhibitors. Exhibitors said that the event was a great way to meet possible candidates for vacant positions they have, and they had a opportunity to educate students about their company and recruit local talent. Students said the event was a great way to explore career options, and learn what education is needed for the potential job they are interested in.

Overall the event was a huge success.

The R.M. of Morris Fire Department allows the students to try on gear that is used to fight fires in the community.