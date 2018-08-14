The Pembina Threshermen’s Museum (PTM) celebrated its golden anniversary yesterday with a series of special events at its site between Morden and Winkler on Highway 30. Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner stopped by to check out what was up, and spoke with President Howard Thiessen about what it meant for him and the board to celebrate 50 years.

Howard Thiessen, President of the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum, which celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday. One of the highlights of the afternoon was the burying of a time capsule just south of the PTM office which included a special plaque noting the occasion.

Congratulations to the countless volunteers, board members and Manager Kim Streimer who are doing an amazing job preserving our Pioneer past for the next generation!