For the first time ever Low German speakers now have access to a complete audio Bible, and access to the text version, both of which are available through the world's largest Bible app. The Plautdietsch Audio Bible Project officially launched on the YouVersion Bible App last week, and was a partnership between the United Bible Society, Kindred Productions, and YouVersion.

Steve Wall is the Senior Pastor of Lebenswasser Church Chihuahua, Mexico, and was the coordinator on the project. He joined us Tuesday to talk about the project.

And this was no quick task to put together... keeping in mind the creation of the audio Bible required someone to read the entire Bible, page by page, verse by verse in Low German.

You can learn more about the YouVersion Low German Audio Bible by clicking here.