It’s time to get a team together and join me Saturday, February 16th for the 4th annual Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics Manitoba. Cst. Edwards plunging in 2018

We’ll be Freezin for a Reason outside the Access Event Centre in Morden as dozens of willing fundraisers from across the Pembina Valley jump into a freezing cold pool of water. The key right now, is we want you to sign up to help support athletes with intellectual disabilities in Altona, Winkler and Morden because the money raised here stays here!

Constable Scott Edwards Chairs the Organizing Committee.

Constable Scott Edwards sharing the details of the 4th annual Polar Plunge happening February 16th in Morden just outside the Access Event Centre. Sign up as a team or an individual at PlungeManitoba.com

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner will be Mcing once again, and would love to see you supporting Special Olympics Manitoba, and the hundreds of athletes in the Pembina Valley who participate in its sport programming.