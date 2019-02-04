Thank you for being part of CFAM Night with the Pembina Valley Twisters Saturday, February 2nd. It was the final day of the 10th annual CancerCare Fundraiser in Morris, and it’s looking like it may be one of the biggest yet! This year the money raised will be split with CancerCare Manitoba, and the family of 5 year old Urijah Dyck, who has connections to Morden and Morris. Urijah is fighting T Cell Leukemia and Lymphona, and needs our help.

The community came through in a huge way throughout the week, and in particular Saturday night, when thousands were raised through a Live and Silent auction, not to mention the 50/50 and donations through CFAM’s booth which raised over $1,100 because of you!

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner, along with Sports Director Clayton Dreger, were there Saturday. Chris had the chance to speak Pat Schmitke and Shawn Graydon, two of the fellows part of the Twisters ownership group, about the fundraiser and the potentially record setting night for the event.

The numbers are still being crunched, but the expectation is the 10th annual CancerCare Fundraiser will far surpass the $25,000 goal set for this year.