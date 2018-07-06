Nearly 300 people attended Winkler Aquatic Center’s public swim on Friday afternoon and what a better way to get out of the heat then into the pool! Families, groups of friends, babies, grandmas and grandpas, everyone came out to cool off.

The grass areas and chairs were filled with people soaking up the sun and tanning while most of the children were enjoying the slides, climbing wall, and the spray park.

For a full list of hours and questions about swimming lessons, visit the Winkler Aquatic Centre home page or give them a call at 204-325-8212.