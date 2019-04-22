Details
Three area school divisions are just a week away from hosting 400 grade 9 students from across the Pembina Valley for the second World of Choices at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona.

Lane Curry from the Red River Technical Vocational Area is one of the organizers joined me in studio to talk about the career awareness raising event, as well as the fact local employers can still sign up to be part of World of Choices Tuesday, April 30th.

 

 

The upcoming World of Choices event is happening April 30th at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. It will bring together about 400 grade 9 students from Western, Border Land and Red River Valley School Divisions for a day of career discovery... and again, the cool thing... is it’s all about raising awareness about the options available right here at home. For the second time CFAM Radio 950 is looking forward to being part of the World of Choices, and Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner will be hosting our table next Tuesday.

If your business would like to be part of the event, you can call Lane at 204-332-2391. that 204-332-2391. 

