We always enjoying hearing from you -- and often in the Summer time, we share recipes and favourite food ideas with you, so it's great when something comes back our way! Thank you Marlene Alexiuk for sharing your recipe for "Thin Barbecue Sauce"....

"Thin Barbecue Sauce" from Marlene Alexiuk

1/2 lb butter

1 cup vinegar

1 cup water

1 tsp dry mustard

2 Tbls chopped onion

1 1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup chili sauce

juice of 1/2 lemon

Mix all ingredients together and simmer

1 hour to blend the seasoning.

It can be stored in the fridge, and according to Marlene, "Your burgers will never be the same!"