Thursdays on the Morning Show mean Reeve on the Radio time, and this week it was time for R.M. of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening to join the show. He joined Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner to talk about recycling in the municipality, this week's Highway Traffic Board hearing regarding a speed reduction request and the importance of getting out to vote in the upcoming October 24th municipal election. If you missed the conversation, have a listen below.