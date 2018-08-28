We’re just one week away from the annual STARS Rescue on the Island fundraiser for STARS Air Ambulance, and the Pembina Valley will have rep working hard September 6th at a remote location in the middle of nowhere.

James Wall, Service Manager at Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC in Winkler. James, along with four other Manitobans, are hoping to raise $50,000 each next Tuesday, with every cent supporting the life saving work of STARS.

James stopped by our sister station Country88, and spoke with Morning Show Host Daemon Parent about why he got involved... a reason very close to James’ heart.

That’s James Wall from Janzen Chevrolet Buick GMC in Winkler, one of the five Manitobans participating in STARS Rescue on the Island September 6th. You can support James, and STARS Air Ambulance, right now by clicking here!