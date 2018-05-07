That's Rosemary Siemens with her brand new song "Path of Prayer" -- a song she wrote in preparation for the National Prayer Breakfast taking place May 7th and 8th in Ottawa.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an event that allows our elected public officials to gather together with men and women from different backgrounds to pray and connect through shared Christian faith. Many of our Countries leaders will be at the event today and tomorrow, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Before leaving for Ottawa, Rosemary spoke with us about the National Prayer Breakfast and the honour of being there:

And how did that song "Path of Prayer" come to be?