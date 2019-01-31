Many of us have that bucket list we keep for those things we want to do at some point in our lives. For Altona’s Pete Giesbrecht, one of those bucket list boxes was to see Dr. Charles Stanley preach in his home church of First Dr. Charles Stanley on stage Baptist of Atlanta.

Dr. Stanley is featured weekdays at 5:35pm on In Touch on CFAM Radio 950, and when we heard Pete and his son Mike made the more than 22 hour drive earlier this month to Georgia to see him, we had to share that story with you.

Now Mike has done some ministering and preaching over the years, so Chris asked him to reflect on what it was like to see Dr. Stanley.

When you make a 44 hour round trip from Southern Manitoba to Georgia, you want to make the most of it, so Pete and Mike made a few other stops too. Those included The Ark Experience which is located south of Cincinnati, Ohio. In short, it is a life-size replica of Noah’s Ark, and it was something Mike really wanted to see.

That was Dad Pete and Son Mike... the Giesbrecht’s... sharing the story about Pete’s bucket list wish to see Dr. Charles Stanley preach live at First Baptist Atlanta... something they did in January by road tripping to Georgia.

Peter and Mike at the door to The Ark Experience