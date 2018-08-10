The Decor Cabinet Charity Classic happened yesterday at Minnewasta Golf and Country Club west of Morden. The always sold out tournament has raised nearly one million dollars for charity since it was started in 2004, and as expected, this year’s tournament pushed the total over the one million mark.

One of the charity’s selected by organizers to share in the money raised this year is Defend Dignity, a national initiative to end sexual exploitation through raising awareness about the issue, working with government and helping victims of the crime.

After the round of golf wrapped up, Morning show Co-Host Chris Sumner caught up with Defend Dignity Director Glendyne Gerrard, and asked if she felt public awareness regarding sexual exploitation has increased in recent years.

Glendyne shared yesterday Defend Dignity is regularly working with girls who are just 11 and 12 years old, and are currently working with a 10 year old girl who is a victim of sexual exploitation. You can learn more at Defend Dignity’s website, including signs which may indicate your son or daughter is being exploited or is an exploiter.