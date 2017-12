It has been an exciting week at Salem Home in Winkler, with "Singing at Salem", sponsored by WBS Construction. Winkler-area choirs have brought joy and beautiful music to the residents and staff at Salem Home, and to us, live on the CFAM radio 950. Merry Christmas!



