Details
Category: CFAM Blog

2019 01 snow fort group (1)

Aidan Reimer, Eliana Thiessen, Jackson Penner and Lucas Reimer standing proudly in the fort they have already spent hours creating! Remember when YOU were young? Remember all the snow forts WE used to make? Well, Jackson Penner and his friends have proven that kids STILL play outside and making snow forts is still an art! He and his friends got a head start on THIS fort, thanks to a huge pile the snow plow left on their front yard. They dug it out and then, by making big blocks - they built walls inside and out! They have a tunnel door and separate rooms and have only started dreaming of all their fort will include! What a great way to fill your time in the middle of a Manitoba winter! Well done!! 

2019 01 snow fort (1)

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login