Aidan Reimer, Eliana Thiessen, Jackson Penner and Lucas Reimer standing proudly in the fort they have already spent hours creating! Remember when YOU were young? Remember all the snow forts WE used to make? Well, Jackson Penner and his friends have proven that kids STILL play outside and making snow forts is still an art! He and his friends got a head start on THIS fort, thanks to a huge pile the snow plow left on their front yard. They dug it out and then, by making big blocks - they built walls inside and out! They have a tunnel door and separate rooms and have only started dreaming of all their fort will include! What a great way to fill your time in the middle of a Manitoba winter! Well done!!