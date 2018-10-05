Some of us awakened Friday morning to flurries or even an already on the ground blanket of snow, with even more expected later today. And the early arrival of this winter-like weather has caught a lot of us off guard. Like let’s be honest, how many of us have thought about getting the snowblower ready for the season.

Usually early October would be a little soon to be talking about that kind of thing, but this year it seems like Winter is determined to get started, so we checked in with Terry Klassen, from Terry’s Test & tune, about what we need to keep in mind before firing up the snowblower for the first time.

Now, it seems like it was a long time ago, but it was just two weeks ago we were enjoying daytime highs in the upper twenties, and many of us were still using our lawnmowers and weed trimmers weekly to keep the yard nice. With the hard transition to Fall, and even winter in some cases, some of that summer small engine equipment maybe hasn’t received the winterization treatment it needs. Terry also gave us a few thoughts on that, too.

And if you are not in a position, or do not have the ability to drain the gas from your lawnmower or other small engine equipment around the yard, Terry suggests adding a fuel conditioner to the tank, and running it for a few minutes, before storing for the season. That will go a long way in helping it start next Spring.

You can learn more about Terry’s Test & Tune in Neubergthal by clicking here.