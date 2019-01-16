It was this week we found out that a young Manitoba drummer has made some serious noise on social media.

After only 5 years of being on You Tube -- his videos have officially hit over 1,000,000 views!! That's A LOT!! You can find Riley Sobering on Facebook, Instagram, Google and You Tube... and people ARE!! They are watching -- from around the world!

We invited Riley to the studio Wednesday to talk about this amazing feat, but first, we wanted to know about his drumming and how he got into it.

We know Riley is hugely thankful to each and every person who has taken the time to watch even one of his video's -- that's just the kind of person he is. Thanks to all of this social media business, Riley had the opportunity to head down to Nashville!! Now that was a direct result of all of this video work wasn't it?

Riley Sobering - Manitoba musician extraordinaire -- check out Riley Sobering Drumming -- just about anywhere!! Well done Riley -- over 1 million views!! Congratulations!!

Here’s an example of Riley’s talents, and you can watch all his videos by clicking here: