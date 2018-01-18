The roster for the Canada’s Men’s Olympic Hockey team was announced earlier this month, and it includes a Southern Manitoba flavour to it. Quinton Howden from Oakbank and Chay Genoway from Morden are on the team of 25 players.

The 2018 Winter Games are just a few weeks away, and for the first time since 1994, NHL players won’t be participating in the hockey tournament. And you know what, that’s okay, because it’s given an opportunity to 25 passionate Canadians to lace up the skates, represent the Maple Leaf and hopefully once again bring home the gold.



Chay joined us Thursday on the Morning Show, and is currently playing for Lada Togliatti of the KHL in Russia. He spoke with Reporter Dantin Reimer about being selected for the team.

Chay also talked about what he’s expecting from his first Winter Games experience.

Meanwhile, very proud Dad Bob, who now calls B.C. home, is counting down the days to the start of the Games, because will be there to cheer on Chay and the rest of the Canadian team in South Korea.

Team Canada opens its Winter Games schedule February 15th when it meets Switzerland. Go Canada Go!