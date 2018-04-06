Details
Acclaimed Winnipeg singer-songwriter Steve Bell received the 2018 CMU PAX Award at the annual "Gather. Give. Celebrate. Spring at CMU" fundraiser at Canadian Mennonite University.

President Dr. Cheryl Pauls will present the award to Bell on April 5, an award that was created to honour people and organizations who are dedicated to service, leadership, and reconciliation in church and society.

Since 1989, Bell has released 20 albums and performed more than 1,500 concerts to over half a million people in 15 countries.

http://media.cmu.ca/stevebell2018paxaward

