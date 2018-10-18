Details
This morning we are visiting with a long-time friend of ours at Golden West, Steve Bell! Now, we know Steve as a singer, songwriter, great storyteller on stage, and now, published Author! He shared about his brand new book series "The Pilgrim Year". The Pilgrim Year is a Journey through the mysteries of the Christian Year...bringing readers into a deeply thoughtful and creative exploration of the ancient Christian calendar, including Advent, Christmas, Epiphany, Lent, Holy Week, Easter, and Ordinary Time. Visit Stevebell.com to order yours today!

