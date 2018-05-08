Details
Category: CFAM Blog

The 4th annual High School Art Show at Gallery in the Park in Altona opened to the public this past weekend, and you have until Saturday, May 12th to check it out. Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner swung by the gallery to speakstudent art show 2018 4 with two students who are exhibiting at the show Kayla Grettum and Russel Schaubroeck, Grade 12 students from W.C. Miller Collegiate.

 

 

Kayla and Russel are just two of the many students from Morden, Winkler and Altona exhibiting at the 4th annual Student Art Show at Gallery in the Park.

 

The duo also had the opportunity to curate the show, an experience both found challenging and rewarding. That opportunity came via local artist Margruite Krahn, and a Creative Manitoba mentorship program.

 

 

For more information, including gallery hours for the Student Art show, visit the Gallery in the Park website.

 

student art show 2018 3Russel Schaubroeck

 

 

student art show 2018 1

