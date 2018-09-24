Details
The 34th Brandon MCC Relief Sale happened Saturday at the Keystone Centre, and I was there for all the fun. Hundreds of people from across the province helped raise thousands of dollars for MCC Manitoba.

Executive Director Darryl Loewen was at the Sale, and chatted with Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner about how the Brandon event is one of several Relief Sales from B.C. to Ontario, with the Wheat City event, in particular, about as grassroots as it gets.

 

 

Darryl also spoke with Chris about what the money will be used for.

 

 

And if you missed the invitation, MCC Manitoba’s annual meeting is happening Thursday, September 27th at North Kildonan Mennonite Church starting at 7pm. The agenda will include reports on our program work and plans, and a keynote address by Emily Loewen will discuss MCC’s relief work in Syria. 

 

