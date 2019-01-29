The 2019 Canada Winter Games are happening February 15th through March 3rd in Red Deer, Alberta, and will feature the best young athletes from across the country. That list of athletes will include Manitoba’s Women’s Curling representatives which are from Southern Manitoba!

Skip Hayley Bergman (Altona area), Third Stasia Ginters (Altona), Second Payton Bergman (Altona area) and Lead Cheyenne Ehnes (Manitou) curl out of the Morris Curling Club, and are excited to wear the buffalo and represent Manitoba against the best young curlers from coast to coast.

The team stopped by the studio Tuesday morning to chat with Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner about the experience to come, and how they got together in the first place?

Chris also asked the ladies how much they are looking forward to their first time competing at a National level as a team at the Canada Winter Games.

The group also took a couple moments to have a little bit of fun. Curling on the ice is one thing, but knowing your curling from a trivia perspective is another, and Chris tested the girls on their knowledge while they joined him in studio.

And you can support Team Bergman at their official Celebration and Send-Off fundraiser Friday, February 8th at Morris Curling Club beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

Good luck to all four of you, and an extra special “Hurry Hard” to Stasia Ginters who works here at the radio station as an Evening and Weekend Announcer, and Payton Bergman who greets our guests at reception at our Altona office with a wonderful smile.