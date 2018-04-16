Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner was in Winnipeg Saturday coaching at the final Special Olympics Manitoba 10-pin Bowling tournament of the season.

Also participating in the tournament were the eight members of Manitoba’s 10-pin team which will be representing our province in May at the Special Olympics Canada bowling championship in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Chris caught up with two of the athletes, Dale Cunningham from Winnipeg and Mike Lee from Brandon. He asked Mike how excited he was to make his first provincial team.

{mp3mike_lee_dale_cunningham_618_apr162018{/mp3}

Chris also asked Dale and Mike what there favourite thing is about bowling.

Good luck Mike, Dale and the rest of Team Manitoba! Strike it up in P.E.I.!

And a special good morning to all the athletes from the Valley Rollers 10 pin Club which Chris coaches. We hear you were just phenomenal Saturday, winning 37 ribbons and representing our region with total class!