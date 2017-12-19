When it comes to Christmas lights, every community has a house or two that really goes the extra mile in decorating their home and yard. It's so nice to take some time to drive around town, or even visit another community to see these beautiful lights. And if you are in Crystal City, you'll want to pull over for a little while to enjoy Mike and Catherine Webber's Christmas lights display! To take in this lovely display, visit 574 Broadway St South in Crystal City -- and be sure to pull over and enjoy! Thank you Mike for sharing with us.