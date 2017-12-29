After more than 24 years of daily devotions, reflections and insight Friday, December 29th was the final day we shared Tim Sights with you on the Morning Show. Tim Wiebe, the author and voice behind the daily feature, has penned thousands of Tim Sights over the years.

Tim was our very special guest this morning as we looked back at more than two decades of Tim Sights being part of the Morning Show, inspiring listeners across Southern Manitoba.

Jayme and Chris began the conversation with Tim going back more than 24 years ago, to the story of how Tim Sights came to be.

Tim also spoke with Chris and Jayme about his approach to writing Tim Sights, and what he hopes we all gained from the hundreds upon hundreds of Tim Sights he wrote.

Thank you Tim for all you’ve done the past 24 years... inspiring listeners across Southern Manitoba and beyond with Tim Sights. Giving us encouragement, hope and inspiring us to live a faith filled life.

Listen below to the final Tim Sights which aired Friday, December 29th 2017.