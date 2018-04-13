Thursday night Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner MC’d the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala, which always includes the presentation of several community awards. The Citizen and Volunteer of the year, and Youth Recognition Awards were handed out.

This year Grade 12 W.C. Miller Collegiate Student Jayden Friesen-Kehler was the Youth recipient. Chris caught up with her, and asked about how it felt to be recognized for the many volunteer efforts she participates in.

Chris also had a chance to chat with Volunteer of the Year Gord Sawatzky who was recognized for his dedication to Special Olympics Manitoba through his involvement as Head Coach of the Altona Panthers multi-sport club.

Also, congratulations to Citizen of the Year Curwin Friesen, and a special good morning to the Business Excellence Award winners Winner Circle Automotive and Elmer’s Manufacturing.

To all of you, the community just wouldn’t be the same without what you do every day!