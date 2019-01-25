The Tim Hortons Brier is only a few weeks away, and will bring the country’s best men’s curlers to Brandon. We already know Brad Gushue will be trying for his third consecutive National title, and would join some pretty exceptional company if he’s able to do it. Randy Ferbey’s rink is the only team to ever accomplish the three peat at the Brier. As for who will represent Manitoba? We’ll find that out in a couple weeks when the Viterra Championship wraps up in early February in Virden.

It’s not every day the Brier comes to Southern Manitoba, and next week (January 28th through February 1st) on the Morning Show we’ll be giving you the chance to win single draw tickets to the championship with “Who’s Got The Hammer”! Listen for the cue to call, and be ready to answer the curling related trivia question we have for you. If you’re the first to get it right, you win a pair of tickets to see the best of the best on the curling ice in Brandon at Westoba Place March 2nd to 10th.