Details
Category: CFAM Blog

The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce recently helped facilitate a WISE Kid-Netic Energy Camp, and it was a resounding success! The camps offers hands on, curriculum based science, engineering and technology activities forstem camp altona 2018 2 youth, and is organized by the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Engineering.

 

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner spoke with General Manager Stephanie Harris about the Chamber’s decision to bring this opportunity to town this Summer.

 

 

Stephanie Harris from the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce talking about the very successful WISE Kid-Netic Energy Camp held earlier this summer in the community. And yes... for those on the waiting list... the Chamber is already in talks about hosting another camp in Summer 2019.

 

stem camp altona 2018 3

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login