The Altona and District Chamber of Commerce recently helped facilitate a WISE Kid-Netic Energy Camp, and it was a resounding success! The camps offers hands on, curriculum based science, engineering and technology activities for youth, and is organized by the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Engineering.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner spoke with General Manager Stephanie Harris about the Chamber’s decision to bring this opportunity to town this Summer.

Stephanie Harris from the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce talking about the very successful WISE Kid-Netic Energy Camp held earlier this summer in the community. And yes... for those on the waiting list... the Chamber is already in talks about hosting another camp in Summer 2019.