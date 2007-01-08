Default Image

Falk Reflects On 2017 Highlights

The Member of Parliament for Provencher says a few memories stand out from 2017. In reflecting on the past year, Ted Falk says a big event was the selection of Andrew Scheer as the new leader of the…

Winkler Morden Habitat For Humanity Chapter Official

Carman To Close Out Some Big Projects In 2018

Another Great Year Expected For Commercial And Industrial Develpment In Winkler

New Fire Hall Was A 2017 Highlight For R.M. of Morris

More Local News
Submit News

Details
Category: Local News Archives

Manitoba businesses will soon have more money to handle.      

 


The province has reduced corporate and small business taxes, as part of an 80 million dollar tax cut plan.


Wayne Lusk -- a partner with Meyers Norris Penny  -- calls it a win-win situation.


He says it allows more money in capital to be put back into the province and enterprises creating more job creations and more opportunities.

 

Lusk say these are all good things for a strengthening economy.


Lusk believes businesses will be better able to retain qualified workers by increasing wages or opportunities, as a result of the tax cuts.


The plan includes reductions in personal taxes and a 60% tuition fee income tax rebate for Manitoba students who graduate.

Local Sports

Sawatzky Ranked Number One In Canada

She's the number one ranked female Pickleball player in the Country. Rose Sawatzky of Morden has been playing the game for the past two years and has risen up the ranks ever since she started.…

Junior Champions

JT Ryan and Shea Bevan will represent Manitoba at the 2018 Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Shawinigan, Quebec after winning the provincials Sunday in Altona. Ryan, third Jacques Gauthier,…

Provincial Junior Curling Championships

The 2018 Canola Provincial Junior Curling Championships are being held at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. The round robin concludes Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each pool…

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele

Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break. Bryan Little and Kyle…
More Sports News

Ag News

Changes Coming To Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative

After 20 years of providing Manitoba livestock producers with manure management research and information, the work of the Manitoba Livestock Manure Management Initiative (MLMMI) and other research…

Farmland Tax Increases Key Concern For KAP In 2018

Farmland tax increases will be on the radar for Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) as 2018 unfolds. "We know that the assessment is going up another 24 or 25 per cent across the province this year…

Underdeveloped Markets Will Be Key In 2018 Says Ag Minister

Manitoba's Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says trade will be a key focus heading in to 2018. "As we watch with CETA and TPP in particular, I see this as an opportunity to capitalize on some of…

Eichler Taking Part In International Summit

Manitoba will be participating in an international summit early in the new year to advance the province’s priorities related to the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)…
More Ag News

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Classifieds

2 338F400E-E99D-4109-969C-5F26888202D7_2111937958_grid.jpeg

Buying scrap

Top Ad
5 143_3rd_Street_Outside_grid.png

6-143 3rd St S in Winkler

1 20171228_001804_1_grid.jpg

Female cat

1 268694-5a832e5e0c96737071e17682eb51b804_grid.jpg

I'm Looking for An Arctic...

8 FullSizeRender_64_grid.jpg

Vintage Stromberg Carlson...

4 Furniture-3_grid.jpg

Sectional Couch, Chairs,...

4 FullSizeRender_70_grid.jpg

Vintage Canada Beaver Bank

1 Table_EndTable_halfround_A_DSC01792_grid.jpg

Antique 1/2 round table

View All Ads

World News

More World News

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





03
Jan
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

03 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





03
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden Oil Capitals

03 January 2018 7:30 pm

Tundra Oil & Gas Place





04
Jan
2018
Annual General Meeting at the Pembina Threshermens Museum

04 January 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





06
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Dauphin Kings

06 January 2018 7:30 pm

Credit Union Place





07
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Waywayseecappo Wolverines

07 January 2018 4:00 pm

Waywayseecappo Arena Complex, Rossburn





Login