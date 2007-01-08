Election 2018 Potential Candidates Orientation invite.

Details here

Skills Refreshed in Morris Fire Department Training Sessions

The Town of Morris fire department held a training session on Main Street Tuesday evening to refresh traffic control skills. "It helps us alleviate any issues with drivers in an accident scene," said…

Emerson Expansion Project Modernizes Border

Reports Of Individual Threatening Walkers With A Gun Ends In Arrest

Friesens Corporation Inks Fresh Chapter For The Future

Winkler Adding New Roads In Clover Creek

More Local News
Submit News

Details
Category: Local News Archives

Manitoba businesses will soon have more money to handle.      

 


The province has reduced corporate and small business taxes, as part of an 80 million dollar tax cut plan.


Wayne Lusk -- a partner with Meyers Norris Penny  -- calls it a win-win situation.


He says it allows more money in capital to be put back into the province and enterprises creating more job creations and more opportunities.

 

Lusk say these are all good things for a strengthening economy.


Lusk believes businesses will be better able to retain qualified workers by increasing wages or opportunities, as a result of the tax cuts.


The plan includes reductions in personal taxes and a 60% tuition fee income tax rebate for Manitoba students who graduate.

Local Sports

Sportsbeat

The Elmwood Giants are 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League champions. Giants manager Ed Kulyk will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Off the Tee

The 48th International golf tournament was held at the end of July in Morden, Walhalla, Winkler and Langdon. 2018 champion Riley Unger of Southwood will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs…

A Trip to the Nationals

South Central - 2018 Provincial 15U AAA championsFront row: A.J. Peters, Cole Harder, Jackson Rempel, Trenton Penner, Trent Crane, Owen Goertzen, Brock MacDonald, Myron Peters & Andrew Giesbrecht…

Provincial AAA Championship Weekend

Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 13U & 15U AAA Baseball Championships take place this weekend. The 13U AAA championship is at West St. Paul. South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, North…
More Sports News

Ag News

Harvest Ramps Up: Weekly Crop Report

Manitoba Agriculture says dry conditions are continuing across much of the province. Moisture stress is becoming evident in many crops and rainfall is needed to help with grain fill. Hail occurred in…

Saudi Arabia Closes Borders To Canadian Wheat And Barley

Canada's wheat industry is facing yet another challenge. As a result of a diplomatic dispute, shipments of Canadian wheat and barley will no longer be accepted into Saudi Arabia. Cereals Canada…

CGC Implements Changes For Start Of The New Crop Year

The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) began implementing changes August 1 as part of the Wheat Modernization plan. Lonny McKague is a Commissioner with the CGG and says 29 varieties of wheat are being…

Simplot To Use Gene Editing Technology To Eliminate Food Waste

The J.R. Simplot Company has announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, that…
More Ag News

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Items on HelloGoodBuy

$29900

2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO CREW CAB 1500
2 weeks ago

$369900

Beautiful Bi-level Family Home for Sale in Reinfeld
1 month ago

$4500000

608 Acre Farm
10 minutes ago

$20

Viontage Horse Shoes
10 minutes ago

$20

Vintage Cow Bell
13 minutes ago

$25

Vintage Hand Saws
15 minutes ago

$224900

House for sale in Winkler
16 minutes ago

$175

Whirlpool stove/ oven
18 minutes ago

$20

Toaster
19 minutes ago

$50

Chilfrens Rocking Chair
22 minutes ago
More Local Good Buys

World News

More World News

Upcoming Events

Login