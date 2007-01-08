Manitoba businesses will soon have more money to handle.



The province has reduced corporate and small business taxes, as part of an 80 million dollar tax cut plan.



Wayne Lusk -- a partner with Meyers Norris Penny -- calls it a win-win situation.



He says it allows more money in capital to be put back into the province and enterprises creating more job creations and more opportunities.

Lusk say these are all good things for a strengthening economy.



Lusk believes businesses will be better able to retain qualified workers by increasing wages or opportunities, as a result of the tax cuts.



The plan includes reductions in personal taxes and a 60% tuition fee income tax rebate for Manitoba students who graduate.