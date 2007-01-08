Now Receiving nominations for the Office of the Mayor (1) and Councillor (6)

 

Local Business Leaders Call For Level Playing Field With US, Provinces

Local business leaders are worried the ripple effects of US tariffs may mean layoffs in their workforces. Conservative House Leader and Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen was in Winkler this week to…

Coordinator Says Immigration Needed For Continued Growth

Licence Suspensions Coming For Distracted Driving

PVBC Has Summer Week With More Staff Than Campers

Harvest For Kids Closing In On $1 Million

Manitoba businesses will soon have more money to handle.      

 


The province has reduced corporate and small business taxes, as part of an 80 million dollar tax cut plan.


Wayne Lusk -- a partner with Meyers Norris Penny  -- calls it a win-win situation.


He says it allows more money in capital to be put back into the province and enterprises creating more job creations and more opportunities.

 

Lusk say these are all good things for a strengthening economy.


Lusk believes businesses will be better able to retain qualified workers by increasing wages or opportunities, as a result of the tax cuts.


The plan includes reductions in personal taxes and a 60% tuition fee income tax rebate for Manitoba students who graduate.

Counting Down the Days Until the Hawks Season Opener

Another season is right around the corner. The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the Yellowhead Chiefs on Saturday, September 28th…

The Border Baseball League Report

The 2018 season wrapped up last week. President Darren Russell will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Sportsbeat

Our province enjoyed a successful 2018 baseball season. Baseball Manitoba executive director Jason Miller will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer season is underway. Convener Brendan Neufeld of Garden Valley Collegiate will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…
(VIDEO) U of M Opens New Dairy Research Facility

On Thursday, the University of Manitoba officially opened the Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Discovery and Learning Complex at the Glenlea Research Station. The 60-cow facility, which features modern…

Railways Outline Strategies During Grain Transportation Roundtable

The Federal Government’s Grain Transportation Roundtable on Wednesday in Saskatoon brought together railways, grain companies, and farm organizations. In the last few years, farmers have seen a real…

Farmers Shift Focus To Soybean Harvest

Farmers will be busy harvesting soybeans over the next couple of weeks. In this week's crop report, Manitoba Agriculture was pegging soybean harvest at about 15 per cent complete across the province.…

Federal Ministers Hold Roundtable Discussion On Grain Transportation

The Federal Liberals are held a caucus retreat this week in Saskatoon. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay also took time out to hold roundtable…
