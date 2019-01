Daemon Parent welcomed Kathy Fehr onto the Morning Show to talk about Alzheimer's disease and how we can be a support system to those with it, and the loved ones affected as well.

Details on what Alzheimer Awareness Month is all about.

How we can be a support system and things we can do.

Events that focus on education and support.

For more information and how to reach out, click HERE! To contact Kathy Fehr, call 204-325-5634