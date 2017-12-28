Assani and Yvette Muhanzi's family - including Yvette's mother visiting from the DR of Congo

Assani and Yvette Muhanzi came to Canada from the Democratic Republic of The Congo in 2014. With hopes for a better life for their family, they settled in Winkler. Assani gained employment at Triple E soon after coming to Canada and received a lot of support from coworkers, who soon became friends. This support and connection became intensified after Assani received a call that his pregnant wife and children had been involved in a serious accident on Highway 32 on their way to church. Life changed dramatically for the Muhanzis and the community, once again, stepped up to support them in their time of need.

Yvette was 5 months pregnant and seriously injured in the accident along with their son and 3 daughters. They tell their story of support from the community during this time.

Wayne Derksen (Assani calls him "Brother") with Assani, Leigh and Gloria

