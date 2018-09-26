Thomas Rhett is coming to Winnipeg May the 4th along with Dustin Lynch in the Life Changes tour and you can be there by Beating the Box Office! Listen to the Country 88 Morning Show with Daemon Parent Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to run the Ticket Gauntlet for your chance to be there at Bell MTS Place. 5 questions, and all you have to do to win is answer that final question correctly and you and a guest will be off to Winnipeg to see Thomas Rhett and Dustin Lynch.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28th at 10 am.