Flyers Head Coach Steve Mullin talked with Daemon on the Morning Show about the back to back against Virden, what's coming up this weekend for the Orange and Black, and what skill competition event they would be good at!

Mullin on the Skills Competition happening on Saturday.

Daemon and Steve try to figure out what skills they are best suited for on the ice.

Steve on playing OCN Friday.

