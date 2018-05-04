We all know our mom is the best, and for Mother's Day, Country 88 wants to help celebrate her! So we're giving you multiple opportunities daily to call in and gush about your mom.

We'll pose a different question about your mom each weekday, and open up the phone lines. Call 204-331-2266 and tell us your mom story. As a reward, each day we'll give away a gift card from Winkler Co-op Fashions.

Monday:

Mama Saids: Tell us a common phrase you've heard your mom say growing up. Or the best piece of advice your mom ever gave you.

As an added treat, enjoy our 2017 edition of "Pembina Valley on Moms."