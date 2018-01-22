It was because of the massive success in 2015 that Winkler stands poised to repeat history. Lead by Louis Tanguay and Jon Neufeld, the board and volunteers of the 2015 Manitoba Scotties Provincial Curling Championship managed to put on the most profitable Manitoba Scotties in history. It had near sell-outs during the week, and a sold-out championship Sunday, as well as a venue, hospitality and ice conditions that had players pouring out the compliments.

2015 Committee Co-chair Louis Tanguay, Curl Manitoba President(2015) Kim Warburton, Committe Co-chair Jon NeufeldSo why not do it again? An application was put forth to host the 2018 Viterra Men's Provincial Championship, and here we stand, a week away from the opening ceremonies. We asked Louis Tanguay how preparations have been different this time around.

"I think we were still scrambling because we had never done this in '15. We were always checking and re-checking. This time many on the committee have been saying, 'I think I should be doing more.' But the work is almost done." Tanguay noted that they would be basically ready to go tomorrow if the ice was already in.

The transformation of the Winkler Arena into a curling rink will happen later this week, with practice for teams happening on Tuesday (30th) and action beginning on Wednesday (31st). Tanguay notes that the Viterra event is on a slightly larger scale. He emphasized that it's not necessarily the quality of the curling that makes it a bigger draw, but the number of teams. The Scotties in 2015 was comprised of 16 teams playing in two round-robin pools, whereas the Viterra is a 32 team double knock-out format. Tanguay said that this has generally led to larger attendance because you have twice the teams participating, which means that many more family and friends attending to cheer them on. Tanguay added, "It's going to be tough to out-do what we did at the Scotties because the attendance was so strong for the entire event. Which is why we've been saying, if you're going to get your tickets, get them early." Some spectators had to be turned away in 2015 on championship Sunday.

Tanguay says that they are putting their main emphasis on full event passes so that people who want to see most of the draws will have the chance to do so. Day passes will be available online closer to date and at the door as well, as long as they last. Evening draw passes will be available as well if there is room. Louis Tanguay added that they cannot sell more tickets than their capacity allows, even if there are empty seats, due to fire code regulations. More ticket information can be found at the tournament's website.

Reid Carruthers(top) and Mike McEwan(crouched) will again be two of the top seeds at this year's Viterra.So why such a big bonspiel? 32 teams in a massive event! Manitoba is one of the few provinces that still run their provincial playdowns this way. Most have moved to an 8 or 16 team format much like the Scotties. Tanguay says it has a lot to do with how many quality teams come out of the buffalo province. While many other provinces may only have two or three high calibre teams, Manitoba has more like 7 or 8 elite rinks that could win it on any given night. "It's often said by many people including the broadcasters on TV, that Manitoba is one of the toughest provinces to get out of." added Tanguay. He said we will get to see well know Canadian professionals like Mike McEwan and Reid Carruthers, but also need to watch out for names like Pat Simmons(former Canadian Champion), Braden Calvert, JT Ryan (Canola Junior Provincial Champion 2018), Willie Lyburn, Jason Gunnlaugson and Randy Neufeld ( World Senior Curling Championship Silver Medalist 2016.) Locally, Miami's Ryan Thompson will be a team that community can rally behind.

Jennifer Jones winning her 7th of 8 provincial titles in 2015In addition to the curling action, the week included daily entertainment in the saloon which will be housed in the Winkler Curling Club. Local bands like Lakes and Pines, Steve Dueck and Link Neufeld, Monochromatics, and The Pylons will perform. Friday night will also feature a performance by the famous Asham Stompers which Tanguay says will once again be a big draw. He said in 2015 the performance was at capacity, and even he, the Host Committee Chair wasn't able to get in to see it. He encourages us to come early if we're planning to see the performance. Tanguay added, tongue in cheek, " Good for the access control people who didn't let me in and followed the regulations(in 2015). This time I'm going to make sure I'm there. the Asham Stompers are a big hit wherever you go."

The Viterra Men's Provincial Curling Championships begin on January 31st and run through February 4th.