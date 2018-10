The Country 88 Morning Show was excited to be a stop on Elsie Morden's "No Time For That" Tour! She is travelling across Canada to share her anti-bullying message with students.

Daemon asked her about that message...

We were excited to play her song Spontaneous on the show, Elsie gave us the background on the song...

Listen to the song here

And we were happy to hear that there is a new album in the works!