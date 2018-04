Employee of the Week is back and we can't wait to celebrate with Carol Harder from Crocus Realty in Winkler! Carol's co-worker Michael nominated her because she is the backbone of the office at Crocus, she makes the work that all of the realtors put in hum along like a well oiled machine and she puts up with Michael's shenanigans! Sounds like it's going to be a great atmosphere for pizza and poop from Pizza Hotline! Congratulations Carol on being our first Employee of the week for 2018!!