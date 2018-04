This week, Country 88 and Pizza Hotline are heading to camp... The Winkler Bible Camp! Our winner for Employee of the Week is Chloe Wiebe! She was nominated by her co-worker Leah Peters because of how amazing she is, all around the Bible Camp. Congratulations Chloe for being our Employee of the Week!

Leah Peters talks about how she met Chloe and what she's like at work.