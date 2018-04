Employee of the Week is heading to Altona this week to celebrate Joanne Picton! She is the Altona Home Care Resource Coordinator and was nominated because of how important she is to everyone there. It's going to be a lot of fun showing Joanne how much she means to everyone with pizza and pop from Pizza Hotline!

Charlene Hiebert tells Nicole Klassen how much Joanne means to Altona Home Care.