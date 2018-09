David Guenther with the Agassiz Medical Clinic joined us to share all about the Dr. Bob Bed Push happening this weekend in honour of the late Dr. Bob Menzies. They pushed the bed in the Morden Corn and Apple parade to raise awareness for the event.

David tells us about the Bed Push happening on Saturday.

How David is involved with the Bed Push.

How we can make a donation to the cause.

To learn more about the Dr. Bob Bed Push click here.