This week is Giveaway week on Country 88 with tickets for Aaron Pritchett at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg, coming up on January 21st. Dierks Bentley will be at Bell MTS Place January 22nd, you could win those too! And Professional Bull Riding on January 26th! Listen to Daemon Parent and Nicole Klassen all week for you chance to win Concert tickets with the Ticket Gauntlet, and play 8 Seconds or Less for Bull Riding Tickets! It's your entertainment ticket connection... On Country 88!