Fun on the Red Carpet with their First Juno - The Color! (picture courtesy of The Color facebook page)

Congratulations to local artists The Color for winning their first Juno in Vancouver on Mar 25th for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year 2018 for First Day of My Life!

Jayme Giesbrecht had an opportunity to talk with them about this acheivement and their time at the 2018 Juno Awards