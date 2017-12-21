Come Friday the kids are on Christmas break, and that spells hours of down time.

So we've gathered a couple of Christmas crafts that are super easy that will keep the kids busy for at least a little while, and had Ronny try them out!

The first craft was a "Adorable Paper Ball Reindeer".

Here's how Ronny's turned out... Not quite as adorable!

The second craft was an "Easy 3D Reindeer Display". Looks easy enough...

Ronny gave it a shot and it turned out..... Pretty okay!

We've listed the links to the instructions below, give these a try with your kids (or by yourself!) and let us know how it went on our Eagle Facebook Page!

Good luck!

https://www.easypeasyandfun.com/paper-ball-reindeer-craft/

https://www.easypeasyandfun.com/3d-construction-paper-reindeer/