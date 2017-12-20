If you're panicking on what to get or do for someone's Christmas gift, try one of these great last minute DIY Christmas gifts to use as stocking stuffers, presents, or even a neighbourly gesture. They also make great crafts to occupy busy minds those last couple of days before Christmas.

Candy sleigh

Here's what you'll need:

two candy canes to use as sleigh runners

ribbon to tie it all together

one large, wider chocolate bar for the bottom (kit kat recommended, but optional)

smaller presents, gift cards, candies to stack on top of eachother

a shiny bow to place at the top, optional

Clear ornaments with special decor inside

Here's what you'll need:

clear ornaments from a craft store

glitter, sand, fuzzy cotton

feathers, fuzzballs, rope, strands of paper, bath salts, hot cocoa mix, whatever you like

A unique set of ornaments for the unique friend or family member on your list.

(One year I did this with clay pieces of a snowman and pretended he melted, then put Olaf's quote on it! - Amber Rae)

DIY lotion

Here's what you'll need:

a small jar, (smaller mason jar preferred)

coconut oil

vitamin E oil, optional for enhanced skin care

shea butter

essential oil, optional

decorative flower petals, optional

You can even make this for the pups too! Just add beeswax and olive oil.

Marble dipped mugs

Here's what you'll need:

disposable deep tray, 9x9 preferred

water

nail polish color(s) of choice

mug of choice

Fill the tray with water, drip in your bottle of nail polish, then dip. You could also do this for ornaments and other glass goods. Write with a sharpie, then bake in the oven at 350 F for 30 minutes. Stick your mug in the oven while its heating up so that no cracks happen in the glass.

Bath Bombs

Here's what you'll need:

baking soda

epsom salts

water

essential oils, optional

olive oil

food coloring

bowl, whisk, jar

bath bomb mold

Mix your dry ingredients, mix liquid ingredients separately, slowly mix them all together, then pack the mix into your bath bomb mold. Work quickly to keep it all from drying out. Sparkles and glitter are optional.

Personalized cutting board or picture

Here's what you'll need:

wood

wax paper or photo

printer if using wax paper, make sure your picture is printed backwards

mod podge if not using wax paper

Rub wax paper printed image onto the piece of wood, or rub mod podge onto the wood then add your picture. You could even do this for coaster tiles, lamp vases, and other endless ideas.

Recipe in a jar

Here's what you'll need:

jar

recipe dry ingredients of choice

ribbon, optional

Great for brownies, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, hot cocoa mix, whatever you would like.

Coffee or Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoons

Here's what you'll need:

plastic spoons

chocolate

sprinkles, marshmallows, skor bits, etc.

Homemade seasoning mix

Here's what you'll need:

small beakers, shakers, or vials

spices of choice

Include all in a little box wrapped with ribbon for added unique touch. (Ideas: Chipotle limesalt, coffee paprika salt)

Prayer box

Here's what you'll need:

old altoids container

fabric or fancy paper

mod Podge or clear glue

ribbon to trim the container, optional

small notepad or stack of paper

small pen or pencil to fit inside the container

A perfect item to stash in your purse or stocking!