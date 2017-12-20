If you're panicking on what to get or do for someone's Christmas gift, try one of these great last minute DIY Christmas gifts to use as stocking stuffers, presents, or even a neighbourly gesture. They also make great crafts to occupy busy minds those last couple of days before Christmas.
Candy sleigh
Here's what you'll need:
- two candy canes to use as sleigh runners
- ribbon to tie it all together
- one large, wider chocolate bar for the bottom (kit kat recommended, but optional)
- smaller presents, gift cards, candies to stack on top of eachother
- a shiny bow to place at the top, optional
Clear ornaments with special decor inside
Here's what you'll need:
- clear ornaments from a craft store
- glitter, sand, fuzzy cotton
- feathers, fuzzballs, rope, strands of paper, bath salts, hot cocoa mix, whatever you like
A unique set of ornaments for the unique friend or family member on your list.
(One year I did this with clay pieces of a snowman and pretended he melted, then put Olaf's quote on it! - Amber Rae)
DIY lotion
Here's what you'll need:
- a small jar, (smaller mason jar preferred)
- coconut oil
- vitamin E oil, optional for enhanced skin care
- shea butter
- essential oil, optional
- decorative flower petals, optional
You can even make this for the pups too! Just add beeswax and olive oil.
Marble dipped mugs
Here's what you'll need:
- disposable deep tray, 9x9 preferred
- water
- nail polish color(s) of choice
- mug of choice
Fill the tray with water, drip in your bottle of nail polish, then dip. You could also do this for ornaments and other glass goods. Write with a sharpie, then bake in the oven at 350 F for 30 minutes. Stick your mug in the oven while its heating up so that no cracks happen in the glass.
Bath Bombs
Here's what you'll need:
- baking soda
- epsom salts
- water
- essential oils, optional
- olive oil
- food coloring
- bowl, whisk, jar
- bath bomb mold
Mix your dry ingredients, mix liquid ingredients separately, slowly mix them all together, then pack the mix into your bath bomb mold. Work quickly to keep it all from drying out. Sparkles and glitter are optional.
Personalized cutting board or picture
Here's what you'll need:
- wood
- wax paper or photo
- printer if using wax paper, make sure your picture is printed backwards
- mod podge if not using wax paper
Rub wax paper printed image onto the piece of wood, or rub mod podge onto the wood then add your picture. You could even do this for coaster tiles, lamp vases, and other endless ideas.
Recipe in a jar
Here's what you'll need:
- jar
- recipe dry ingredients of choice
- ribbon, optional
Great for brownies, cookies, muffins, cupcakes, hot cocoa mix, whatever you would like.
Coffee or Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoons
Here's what you'll need:
- plastic spoons
- chocolate
- sprinkles, marshmallows, skor bits, etc.
Homemade seasoning mix
Here's what you'll need:
- small beakers, shakers, or vials
- spices of choice
Include all in a little box wrapped with ribbon for added unique touch. (Ideas: Chipotle limesalt, coffee paprika salt)
Prayer box
Here's what you'll need:
- old altoids container
- fabric or fancy paper
- mod Podge or clear glue
- ribbon to trim the container, optional
- small notepad or stack of paper
- small pen or pencil to fit inside the container
A perfect item to stash in your purse or stocking!